Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CEO Doug Black Sold $2.4 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: SITE +1.75%

CEO of Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Doug Black (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SITE on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $160.91 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various business areas which include the wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a market cap of $7.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $158.510000 with a P/E ratio of 57.85 and P/S ratio of 2.57. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SITE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $160.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SITE, click here

.

