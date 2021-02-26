Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) EVP - Global Sales Steven M Sear Sold $622,310 of Shares

EVP - Global Sales of Delta Air Lines Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven M Sear (insider trades) sold 13,000 shares of DAL on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $47.87 a share. The total sale was $622,310.

Delta Air Lines Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. Delta Air Lines Inc has a market cap of $30.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.940000 with and P/S ratio of 1.80. The dividend yield of Delta Air Lines Inc stocks is 0.84%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Delta Air Lines Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Int Co-CFO & SVP, Fin & Cntlr William C Carroll sold 2,689 shares of DAL stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $38.55. The price of the stock has increased by 24.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief People Officer Joanne D Smith sold 6,200 shares of DAL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $48.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.77% since.

President Glen W Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of DAL stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $43.46. The price of the stock has increased by 10.31% since.

EVP & Chief Info Officer Rahul D Samant sold 11,806 shares of DAL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $42.81. The price of the stock has increased by 11.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DAL, click here