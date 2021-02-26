Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) EVP & General Counsel James H Graass Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James H Graass (insider trades) sold 8,492 shares of EXP on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $126 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $5.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.380000 with a P/E ratio of 15.10 and P/S ratio of 3.20. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.08%. Eagle Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of EXP stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $119. The price of the stock has increased by 5.36% since.

President and CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of EXP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $119.07. The price of the stock has increased by 5.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of EXP stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $117.88. The price of the stock has increased by 6.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President (American Gypsum) Steven L Wentzel sold 3,500 shares of EXP stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $127.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.95% since.

Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of EXP stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $123.77. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

Director F William Barnett sold 13,587 shares of EXP stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $122.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

President (American Gypsum) Steven L Wentzel sold 9,199 shares of EXP stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $125. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.

