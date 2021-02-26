Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) EVP & CSO Paul Darren Grasby Sold $633,150 of Shares

EVP & CSO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Darren Grasby (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of AMD on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $84.42 a share. The total sale was $633,150.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $102.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.510000 with a P/E ratio of 41.43 and P/S ratio of 10.54. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Lisa T Su sold 125,000 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & CSO Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of AMD stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $84.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Darla M Smith sold 1,676 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.63% since.

EVP, Computing & Graphics Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of AMD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $88.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.28% since.

SVP & GM DESG Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of AMD stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $88.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMD, click here