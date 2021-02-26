Lincoln National Corp (LNC) EVP & CFO Randal J Freitag Sold $3.1 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Lincoln National Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Randal J Freitag (insider trades) sold 52,198 shares of LNC on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $59.68 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Lincoln National Corp offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. It distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, and banks. Lincoln National Corp has a market cap of $10.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.870000 with a P/E ratio of 23.60 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Lincoln National Corp stocks is 2.86%. Lincoln National Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lincoln National Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Randal J Freitag sold 52,198 shares of LNC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $59.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CAO Christine A Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of LNC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $56.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

