>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) EVP & CFO Randal J Freitag Sold $3.1 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: LNC -0.56%

EVP & CFO of Lincoln National Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Randal J Freitag (insider trades) sold 52,198 shares of LNC on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $59.68 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Lincoln National Corp offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. It distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, and banks. Lincoln National Corp has a market cap of $10.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.870000 with a P/E ratio of 23.60 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Lincoln National Corp stocks is 2.86%. Lincoln National Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lincoln National Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Randal J Freitag sold 52,198 shares of LNC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $59.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CAO Christine A Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of LNC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $56.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LNC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)