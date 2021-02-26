>
Regency Centers Corp (REG) EVP and COO James D. Thompson Sold $672,600 of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: REG -0.85%

EVP and COO of Regency Centers Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James D. Thompson (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of REG on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $56.05 a share. The total sale was $672,600.

Regency Centers Corp is a real estate investment trust and is a grocery-anchored shopping center company. It leases space in its shopping centers to grocery stores, retail anchors, restaurants, side-shop retailers, and service providers. Regency Centers Corp has a market cap of $9.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.780000 with a P/E ratio of 213.16 and P/S ratio of 9.13. The dividend yield of Regency Centers Corp stocks is 4.35%. Regency Centers Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Regency Centers Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Lisa Palmer sold 14,645 shares of REG stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman Martin E Jr Stein sold 100,000 shares of REG stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.
  • EVP and COO James D. Thompson sold 12,000 shares of REG stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $56.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.
  • Executive Chairman Martin E Jr Stein sold 60,000 shares of REG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $52.1. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

