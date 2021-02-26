>
Century Aluminum Co (CENX) President and CEO Michael A Bless Sold $822,250 of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: CENX -7.29%

President and CEO of Century Aluminum Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Bless (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of CENX on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $14.95 a share. The total sale was $822,250.

Century Aluminum Co is engaged in producing aluminum. It produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products which are traded internationally. Century Aluminum Co has a market cap of $1.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.730000 with and P/S ratio of 0.78. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Century Aluminum Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Michael A Bless sold 55,000 shares of CENX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $14.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.16% since.
  • President and CEO Michael A Bless sold 12,500 shares of CENX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $14.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO & GC Jesse E Gary sold 15,454 shares of CENX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $14.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.1% since.
  • Sr. VP Finance & Treasurer Michelle Harrison sold 9,231 shares of CENX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $15.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CENX, click here

.

Comments

