Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) President and CEO Patrice Louvet Sold $3.5 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: RL -0.43%

President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrice Louvet (insider trades) sold 29,026 shares of RL on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $120 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Ralph Lauren Corp is a fashion apparels manufacturer that designs and distribute lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product categories through department stores, specialty retailers and its own outlets. Ralph Lauren Corp has a market cap of $8.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.080000 with and P/S ratio of 1.98. The dividend yield of Ralph Lauren Corp stocks is 0.58%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ralph Lauren Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,026 shares of RL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RL, click here

.

