Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) EVP-Exploration John Lambuth Sold $573,200 of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: XEC -0.69%

EVP-Exploration of Cimarex Energy Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Lambuth (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of XEC on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $57.32 a share. The total sale was $573,200.

Cimarex Energy Co is involved in the oil and gas industry. Its primary activities include oil and gas exploration and production. Cimarex Energy Co has a market cap of $5.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.990000 with and P/S ratio of 3.69. The dividend yield of Cimarex Energy Co stocks is 1.51%. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Cimarex Energy Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Monroe W Robertson sold 2,000 shares of XEC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $61.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.03% since.
  • Sr VP-General Counsel Francis Brian Barron sold 4,000 shares of XEC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $56.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.
  • EVP-Exploration John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of XEC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $57.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of XEC, click here

.

