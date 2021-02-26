>
Dana Inc (DAN) EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies Aziz Aghili Sold $1.1 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: DAN +0.68%

EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of Dana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aziz Aghili (insider trades) sold 46,500 shares of DAN on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $23.9 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Dana Inc provides technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in the light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle and off-highway markets. Dana Inc has a market cap of $3.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.810000 with and P/S ratio of 0.49. The dividend yield of Dana Inc stocks is 0.41%. Dana Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Dana Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of DAN stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $23.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

