Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $150.66 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $61.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $154.810000 with and P/S ratio of 241.89. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $174.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.44% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $172.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.5% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.93% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $178.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of MRNA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $146.19. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $147.92. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,784,404 shares of MRNA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $152.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $166.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.09% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $164.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.08% since.

