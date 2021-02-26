Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Chairman & CEO Ernest Scott Santi Sold $25.2 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Illinois Tool Works Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernest Scott Santi (insider trades) sold 124,189 shares of ITW on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $202.52 a share. The total sale was $25.2 million.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures diversified range of industrial products and equipment. Its segments are Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. Illinois Tool Works Inc has a market cap of $64.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $202.180000 with a P/E ratio of 30.49 and P/S ratio of 5.12. The dividend yield of Illinois Tool Works Inc stocks is 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Illinois Tool Works Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Illinois Tool Works Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 124,189 shares of ITW stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $202.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

Chairman & CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 100,233 shares of ITW stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $205.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. VP, General Counsel & Secy Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of ITW stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $203. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

