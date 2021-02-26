>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey C Sprecher Sold $18.8 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: ICE -1.51%

CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey C Sprecher (insider trades) sold 169,037 shares of ICE on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $111.26 a share. The total sale was $18.8 million.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is an operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity and financial markets. It serves the risk management needs of global markets. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a market cap of $61.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.310000 with a P/E ratio of 29.33 and P/S ratio of 7.43. The dividend yield of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stocks is 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intercontinental Exchange Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jeffrey C Sprecher sold 169,037 shares of ICE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $111.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Scott A Hill sold 7,987 shares of ICE stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $111.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.
  • CFO Scott A Hill sold 17,079 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Strategic Officer David S Goone sold 14,157 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ICE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)