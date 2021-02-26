Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey C Sprecher Sold $18.8 million of Shares

CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey C Sprecher (insider trades) sold 169,037 shares of ICE on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $111.26 a share. The total sale was $18.8 million.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is an operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity and financial markets. It serves the risk management needs of global markets. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a market cap of $61.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.310000 with a P/E ratio of 29.33 and P/S ratio of 7.43. The dividend yield of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stocks is 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intercontinental Exchange Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jeffrey C Sprecher sold 169,037 shares of ICE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $111.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Scott A Hill sold 7,987 shares of ICE stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $111.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

CFO Scott A Hill sold 17,079 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Strategic Officer David S Goone sold 14,157 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

