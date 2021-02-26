Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey C Sprecher Sold $18.8 million of Shares

CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey C Sprecher (insider trades) sold 169,037 shares of ICE on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $111.26 a share. The total sale was $18.8 million.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc is an operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity and financial markets. It serves the risk management needs of global markets. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a market cap of $61.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.310000 with a P/E ratio of 29.33 and P/S ratio of 7.43. The dividend yield of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stocks is 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intercontinental Exchange Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. .
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with ICE. Click here to check it out.
- ICE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ICE
- Peter Lynch Chart of ICE
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Jeffrey C Sprecher sold 169,037 shares of ICE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $111.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Scott A Hill sold 7,987 shares of ICE stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $111.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.
- CFO Scott A Hill sold 17,079 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Strategic Officer David S Goone sold 14,157 shares of ICE stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $112.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.
For the complete insider trading history of ICE, click here.