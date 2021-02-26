Char Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Not for distribution in the United States or through United States wire services.



TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (YES – TSXV) announces that the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholder (the “Meeting”) is scheduled for March 30th, 2021. Shareholders will have the ability to listen to the Meeting via live teleconference or online access. To proactively manage the unprecedented public health impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as “COVID-19”), shareholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the Meeting, but to instead vote by proxy in advance of the meeting and listen to the Meeting through live teleconference or web access. Teleconference and web access information is detailed in the Management Information Circular.

Management proposes the re-election of incumbent directors William White, James Sbrolla, Benj Gallander and Eric Beutel. Management also proposes the appointment of Jane Pagel, Nik Nanos and Paul Pellegrini.

Jane Pagel has held executive roles in both government and industry, and has service on a number of public and private boards, including Sustainable Development Technology Canada (where she also served as interim President and CEO from June 2014 to June 2015), Walker Industries, Kleinschmidt Associates and BluMetric Environmental Inc (TSX.V listed). Prior, Jane was President and CEO of the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) from 2010 until her retirement in 2014.

Nik Nanos is the Chief Data Scientist and Founder of Nanos Research, billed as one of Canada’s top research organization. For over 30 years he has provided strategic counsel and business advice to a diversity of organizations, including Staples Business Depot, Bell Canada and SaskPower. He is a recognized expert in corporate expansions, marketing, and reputation management, with significant experience in environmental and energy issues. Nik is the Chair of the Advisory Committee of the University of Ottawa’s Positive Energy Initiative, a Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington DC, specializing in Canada-US energy and environmental policy, and is a research professor at the State University of New York in Buffalo.

Paul Pellegrini is the Founder and President of Sussex Strategy Group, one of Canada’s leading government relations, strategic communications and digital firm with a highly regarded energy and environmental affairs practice. Prior to founding Sussex in 1998, Paul held numerous positions offering his expertise in issues management, crisis communication and stakeholder relations to the Ontario Provincial Government and Canadian Federal Government, including roles at Queen’s Park and in Ottawa serving as Executive Assistant and Senior Advisor to Ministers. Previously, he was a member of the Board of Directors for Lombardi Media Corporation (formerly TSX.V listed firm).

Three current members of the Board of Directors are not standing for re-election at the Meeting; Enzo Macri, Lyle Clarke and Ian Anderson. CHAR would like to thank them for their years of service, and welcome them to the newly established Advisory Council.

About CHAR

CHAR is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in high temperature pyrolysis, converting woody materials and organic waste into renewable gases (renewable natural gas and green hydrogen) and biocarbon (activated charcoal “SulfaCHAR” and solid biofuel “CleanFyre”). Additional services include custom equipment for industrial water treatment, and providing services in environmental compliance, environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering and resource efficiency.

