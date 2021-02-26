>
T-mobile Us Inc (TMUS) President and CEO G Michael Sievert Sold $4.9 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: TMUS -0.76%

President and CEO of T-mobile Us Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) G Michael Sievert (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of TMUS on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $121.67 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

T-Mobile US Inc is a US-based wireless company which provides wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices and accessories. T-Mobile US Inc has a market cap of $149.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.970000 with a P/E ratio of 43.00 and P/S ratio of 2.06. T-Mobile US Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with T-Mobile US Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $121.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, Technology Neville R Ray sold 10,800 shares of TMUS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $125.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel & Sec. David A Miller sold 15,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $121.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.
  • President, Technology Neville R Ray sold 80,000 shares of TMUS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $121.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

