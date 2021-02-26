>
Articles 

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Chairman and CEO William A Zartler Sold $5.5 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: SOI +2.87%

Chairman and CEO of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William A Zartler (insider trades) sold 500,000 shares of SOI on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $11 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc along with its subsidiaries manufactures and provides patented proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a market cap of $535.318 million; its shares were traded at around $11.810000 with and P/S ratio of 3.32. The dividend yield of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc stocks is 3.56%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner William A Zartler sold 500,000 shares of SOI stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 7.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Energy Partners X, L. Yorktown sold 500,000 shares of SOI stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 7.36% since.
  • 10% Owner Energy Capital, Llc Solaris sold 500,000 shares of SOI stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 7.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SOI, click here

.

