Gopro Inc (GPRO) CEO, Chairman of the Board Nicholas Woodman Sold $1.4 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: GPRO +1.01%

CEO, Chairman of the Board of Gopro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas Woodman (insider trades) sold 172,859 shares of GPRO on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $8.01 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

GoPro Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the development and sale of cameras, mountable and wearable accessories and drones. The company has presence, including in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. GoPro Inc has a market cap of $1.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $7.520000 with and P/S ratio of 1.26. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GoPro Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GPRO stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $8.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO and COO Brian Mcgee sold 12,591 shares of GPRO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $8. The price of the stock has decreased by 6% since.
  • EVP, CFO and COO Brian Mcgee sold 84,898 shares of GPRO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $7.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Corp/Bus Dev, GC, Sec Eve T. Saltman sold 40,024 shares of GPRO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $8.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.23% since.
  • Director Tyrone Ahmad-taylor sold 14,445 shares of GPRO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $8.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GPRO, click here

.

