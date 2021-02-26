>
Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) CEO John W Casella Sold $1.9 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: CWST -4.04%

CEO of Casella Waste Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John W Casella (insider trades) sold 31,702 shares of CWST on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $59.78 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Casella Waste Systems Inc is a vertically-integrated solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company. It provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers. Casella Waste Systems Inc has a market cap of $2.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.920000 with a P/E ratio of 31.81 and P/S ratio of 3.66. Casella Waste Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Casella Waste Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO John W Casella sold 31,702 shares of CWST stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $59.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President & CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,119 shares of CWST stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $59.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & COO Edwin D Johnson sold 17,119 shares of CWST stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $59.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.
  • VP & Chief Accounting Officer Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of CWST stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $60.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.76% since.
  • Senior VP & General Counsel Shelley E. Sayward sold 321 shares of CWST stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $60.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.17% since.
  • Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of CWST stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $59.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CWST, click here

.

