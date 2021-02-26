Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Michael Joseph Kavanagh Sold $611,991 of Shares

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Crown Castle International Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Joseph Kavanagh (insider trades) sold 3,796 shares of CCI on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $161.22 a share. The total sale was $611,991.

Crown Castle International Corp operates wireless tower communication sites in the United States. It owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures. Site rental generates maximum revenue for the company. Crown Castle International Corp has a market cap of $67.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $155.750000 with a P/E ratio of 66.57 and P/S ratio of 11.32. The dividend yield of Crown Castle International Corp stocks is 3.16%. Crown Castle International Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Crown Castle International Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Crown Castle International Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Matthew Thornton Iii bought 1,500 shares of CCI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $163.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.47% since.

Director Kevin A Stephens bought 2,000 shares of CCI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $164.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.12% since.

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of CCI stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $161.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.

