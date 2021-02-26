Koss Corp (KOSS) President and CEO Michael J Koss Sold $2.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Koss Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Koss (insider trades) sold 95,000 shares of KOSS on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $28.67 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.
Koss Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. Koss Corp has a market cap of $140.286 million; its shares were traded at around $16.710000 with a P/E ratio of 167.10 and P/S ratio of 6.59. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Koss Corp. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 95,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $28.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 41.72% since.
- President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 36,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $26.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 37.35% since.
- President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 324,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $40.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 59.18% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $40.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 58.75% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- VP - Marketing & Product Michael J Koss Jr sold 15,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $32.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 48.51% since.
- Vice President - Sales, 10% Owner John C Jr Koss sold 60,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $26.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 38.07% since.
- Vice President - Sales, 10% Owner John C Jr Koss sold 15,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $24.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 33.05% since.
- VP - Operations Lenore Lillie sold 119,575 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has decreased by 52.26% since.
- VP - Marketing & Product Michael J Koss Jr sold 105,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $37.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 55.1% since.
