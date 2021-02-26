>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Domtar Corp (UFS) President and CEO John David Williams Sold $3.3 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: UFS -0.94%

President and CEO of Domtar Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John David Williams (insider trades) sold 90,202 shares of UFS on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $36.58 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Domtar Corp designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various fiber-based products. It offers communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and adult incontinence products. Domtar Corp has a market cap of $2.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.050000 with and P/S ratio of 0.47. The dividend yield of Domtar Corp stocks is 1.24%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Domtar Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of UFS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $36.58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, Personal Care Michael Fagan sold 22,198 shares of UFS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $37.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UFS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)