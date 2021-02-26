Domtar Corp (UFS) President and CEO John David Williams Sold $3.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Domtar Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John David Williams (insider trades) sold 90,202 shares of UFS on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $36.58 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Domtar Corp designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various fiber-based products. It offers communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and adult incontinence products. Domtar Corp has a market cap of $2.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.050000 with and P/S ratio of 0.47. The dividend yield of Domtar Corp stocks is 1.24%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Domtar Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of UFS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $36.58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Personal Care Michael Fagan sold 22,198 shares of UFS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $37.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.

