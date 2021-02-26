>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Chairman, Pres & CEO Lynn J Good Sold $4 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: DUK -1.76%

Chairman, Pres & CEO of Duke Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynn J Good (insider trades) sold 45,910 shares of DUK on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $86.99 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Duke Energy Corp operates regulates utilities across the US. The company distributes electricity and gas to its customers and engages in three segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables. Duke Energy Corp has a market cap of $62.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.590000 with a P/E ratio of 49.76 and P/S ratio of 2.64. The dividend yield of Duke Energy Corp stocks is 4.46%. Duke Energy Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Duke Energy Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, Pres & CEO Lynn J Good sold 45,910 shares of DUK stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $86.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP,Chf Acct Off,Tax,Control Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of DUK stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $89.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.21% since.
  • SVP, Customer Exp & Services Harry K. Sideris sold 1,500 shares of DUK stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $89.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.33% since.
  • SVP,Chief Transform&AdminOff Brian D Savoy sold 1,600 shares of DUK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $88.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DUK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)