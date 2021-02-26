Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Chairman, Pres & CEO Lynn J Good Sold $4 million of Shares

Chairman, Pres & CEO of Duke Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynn J Good (insider trades) sold 45,910 shares of DUK on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $86.99 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Duke Energy Corp operates regulates utilities across the US. The company distributes electricity and gas to its customers and engages in three segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables. Duke Energy Corp has a market cap of $62.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.590000 with a P/E ratio of 49.76 and P/S ratio of 2.64. The dividend yield of Duke Energy Corp stocks is 4.46%. Duke Energy Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Duke Energy Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP,Chf Acct Off,Tax,Control Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of DUK stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $89.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.21% since.

SVP, Customer Exp & Services Harry K. Sideris sold 1,500 shares of DUK stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $89.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.33% since.

SVP,Chief Transform&AdminOff Brian D Savoy sold 1,600 shares of DUK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $88.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.

