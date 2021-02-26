>
Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $22.1 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: ZI -1.56%

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of ZI on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $55.28 a share. The total sale was $22.1 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $20.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.420000 with and P/S ratio of 29.63.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 407,768 shares of ZI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $50.37. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner David Randall Winn sold 1,069,016 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.12% since.
  • Capital Gp I, L.l.c 22c sold 805,168 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.12% since.
  • 10% Owner Group Management L.l.c Carlyle sold 3,930,984 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.12% since.
  • 10% Owner Group Cayman Investment Hol Tc sold 3,930,984 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.12% since.
  • Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of ZI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $58.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZI, click here

.

