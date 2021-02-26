>
The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) EVP-Global R&D Carl P. Haney Sold $2.4 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: EL -1.3%

EVP-Global R&D of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carl P. Haney (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of EL on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $295.49 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a market cap of $103.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $285.860000 with a P/E ratio of 114.81 and P/S ratio of 7.36. The dividend yield of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc stocks is 0.70%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP-Global R&D Carl P. Haney sold 8,000 shares of EL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $295.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.26% since.
  • Director Irvine O Hockaday Jr sold 3,000 shares of EL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $295.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EL, click here

.

