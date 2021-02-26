PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences











Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference





Date: March 4, 2021





Time: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET





Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan P. Mow, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion

















H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference





Date: March 9, 2021





Time: On demand beginning at 7:00 am ET





Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan P. Mow, will present a company overview







[url="]PhaseBio+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Details of the events are as follows:Interested parties can access the live and archived webcasts of the virtual sessions on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at [url="]www.phasebio.com[/url]. The webcast replays will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentations.PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases. The company’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. PhaseBio’s proprietary elastin-like polypeptide technology platform enables the development of therapies with potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics, including pemziviptadil, and drives both internal and partnership drug-development opportunities.PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA, and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit [url="]www.phasebio.com[/url], and follow us on Twitter [url="]%40PhaseBio[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

