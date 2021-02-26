PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

[url="]PhaseBio+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Details of the events are as follows:
Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: March 4, 2021
Time: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan P. Mow, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion
H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: March 9, 2021
Time: On demand beginning at 7:00 am ET
Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan P. Mow, will present a company overview
Interested parties can access the live and archived webcasts of the virtual sessions on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at [url="]www.phasebio.com[/url]. The webcast replays will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentations.
About PhaseBio
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases. The company’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. PhaseBio’s proprietary elastin-like polypeptide technology platform enables the development of therapies with potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics, including pemziviptadil, and drives both internal and partnership drug-development opportunities.
PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA, and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit [url="]www.phasebio.com[/url], and follow us on Twitter [url="]%40PhaseBio[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:PHAS. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:PHAS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:PHAS
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:PHAS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005652/en/