Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Present at Virtual Raymond James Investors Conference

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Barand IHOPrestaurants, today announced that management will present during the virtual Raymond James 42Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, [url="]www.dinebrands.com[/url], and may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the site’s Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the presentation start times to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast.Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With a global presence in 17 countries and approximately 350 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at [url="]www.dinebrands.com[/url].

