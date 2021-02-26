>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:GPMT +2.76%


[url="]Granite+Point+Mortgage+Trust+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on June 1, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We believe that hosting a virtual annual meeting will make our annual meeting more accessible for all of our stockholders.



Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FGPMT2021[/url]. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021, will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying the proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. We recommend that stockholders log in at least fifteen minutes before the meeting to ensure they are present when the meeting starts.



A replay of the meeting will be available for one year following the meeting date. To listen to a replay of the annual meeting, please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FGPMT2021[/url].



About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.



Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at [url="]www.gpmtreit.com[/url].



Additional Information



Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url] or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005560/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)