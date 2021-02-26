LightJump Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stocks and Warrants Commencing on March 2, 2021

LightJump Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LJAQU) (“the company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants underlying such units commencing on March 2, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “LJAQU” and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated are expected to trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbols “LJAQ” and “LJAQW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 8, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.The offering was made by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov[/url]. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn: Syndicate Department, 212-661-0200.This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.LightJump Acquisition Corporation (Company) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which the Company refer to as a “target business.” The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region although it intends to initially focus on technology and technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer specific technology solutions or broader technology software and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005707/en/