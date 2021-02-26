>
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:HZNP +0.38%


Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conference in March:



Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)





  • Date: Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021




  • Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET




The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.horizontherapeutics.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.



About Horizon



Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit [url="]www.horizontherapeutics.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005516/en/


