GlycoMimetics to Present at Three Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:GLYC -2.92%


GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), today announces that executives from the Company plan to participate in three virtual healthcare conferences in March. More information about the presentations and panel discussions will be available on the Company’s website, under the Investors tab. Details are as follows:



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference


March 1 – March 4, 2021


Eric Feldman, M.D., GlycoMimetics Vice President, Clinical Development, to participate in Leukemias Panel


Wed, March 3, 2021, 11:40 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. (EST)


Access to the panel discussion is for registered attendees only.



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference


March 9 – 10, 2021


Rachel King, GlycoMimetics CEO, to present a corporate overview


The presentation will be available on-demand, beginning at 7 a.m. ET, March 9 through March 10. Access will be provided through the Company’s website (Investors section) and archived for 90 days.



33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference


March 15 – 17, 2021


Rachel King, GlycoMimetics CEO, to present a corporate overview


Mon, March 15, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EST) in Virtual 2 (Panel: Navigating Clinical Development in Rare Hematology & Inflammatory Disease). A link to the panel session will be available in the Investors section of the GlycoMimetics website.



About GlycoMimetics, Inc.



GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics’ drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML under Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being explored for use in treatment of acute VOC in sickle cell disease. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with another wholly-owned drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at [url="]www.glycomimetics.com[/url].

