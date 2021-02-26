PagerDuty to Host Fireside Chats at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:NYSE:PD ), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that management will host fireside chats at the following investor conferences:





Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference





Thursday, March 4th 11AM EST







Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference





Tuesday, March 9th 2:40PM EST







Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference USA





Friday, March 12th 1PM EST







The fireside chats will be available live via webcast and replays will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at [url="]investor.pagerduty.com[/url].







About PagerDuty, Inc.







PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit [url="]www.pagerduty.com[/url].







