PagerDuty to Host Fireside Chats at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that management will host fireside chats at the following investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Thursday, March 4th 11AM EST
Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Tuesday, March 9th 2:40PM EST
Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference USA
Friday, March 12th 1PM EST
The fireside chats will be available live via webcast and replays will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at [url="]investor.pagerduty.com[/url].
About PagerDuty, Inc.
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit [url="]www.pagerduty.com[/url].
Follow our [url="]blog[/url] and connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with NYSE:PD. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:PD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:PD
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:PD
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005636/en/