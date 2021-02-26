Brookfield Renewable Completes Annual Filings

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated



BROOKFIELD, News, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; : BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (or together with Brookfield Renewable Partners, “Brookfield Renewable”) (, TSX: BEPC) announced today the filing of their respective 2020 annual reports, including audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Forms 20-F with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

These documents are available at bep.brookfield.com (or for Brookfield Renewable Corporation, at bep.brookfield.com/bepc), on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies will be provided to unitholders and shareholders free of charge upon request.

