>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 19, 2021

February 26, 2021 | About: NAS:EH +1.29%


The law firm of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]EH[/url]) securities from December 12, 2019 through February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On February 16, 2021, analyst Wolfpack Research published a research report entitled “EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn.” Citing “extensive evidence” including “behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH’s various facilities,” the report alleged that EHang is “an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts with a customer [Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.] who appears to us to be more interested in helping inflate the value of its investment in EH…than about buying its products.” Wolfpack Research also noted that “in just 14 months as a publicly traded company, EH’s PR team has put out 50 press releases…However, EH’s constant stream of press releases are easily proven untrue.” Finally, the report alleged that Wolfpack Research “obtained Chinese court records which show that EH’s ADRs may already be in serious jeopardy due to legal issues in China.”



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $77.79, or approximately 62.7%, to close at $46.30 per share on February 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.



The lawsuit filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North America for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (2) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (3) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (4) the Company’s manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired EHang securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact [url="]Thomas+W.+Elrod[/url] of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this [url="]contact+form[/url], to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com[/url].



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005686/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)