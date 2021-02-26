>
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 26, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:

Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. EST

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. EST

The live webcasts can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. The replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

