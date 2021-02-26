>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointment of Olympia Trust Company as Transfer Agent and Registrar

February 26, 2021 | About: TSX:GRN -2.98%


Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) announces the appointment of Olympia Trust Company (“Olympia”) as registrar and transfer agent of Greenlane effective immediately. Olympia Trust will now be responsible for all transfers of Greenlane common shares, which are currently trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GRN”, through their office in Vancouver and shall replace Computershare Investor Services Inc., which has resigned at Greenlane’s request. Computershare Trust Company shall remain as the warrant agent of Greenlane’s warrants currently trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GRN.WT”, which are exercisable until June 3, 2021. Shareholders need take no action in respect of the change in transfer agent and registrar. All future enquiries related to transfer agent or registrar requests for Greenlane should be directed to Olympia at:



Olympia Trust Company


Suite 1900 - 925 West Georgia Street


Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2


(403) 261-0900


[email protected]



About Greenlane Renewables



Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 110 biogas upgrading systems supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit [url="]www.greenlanerenewables.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005599/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)