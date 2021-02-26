>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Ferrari Releases Its 2020 Annual Report And files Annual Report on Form 20-F

February 26, 2021 | About: RACE +1.31%
FERRARI RELEASES ITS 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND
FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Maranello (Italy), February 26, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2020 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ferrari’s 2020 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: [email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ1OTIxMiM0MDA4NzU4NDMjMjAxOT
134636a7-311a-427c-ae99-b3150caaf2be

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)