PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc., PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. and PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declare distributions for March, April and May 2021





Fund Name







Ticker







Distribution





Per Share







Change From





Prior





Distribution







PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc.







ISD







$0.105







–







PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc.







GHY







$0.105







–







PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund







SDHY







$0.108







–









Month







Ex-Date







Record Date







Payable Date







March







3/11/2021







3/12/2021







3/31/2021







April







4/15/2021







4/16/2021







4/30/2021







May







5/13/2021







5/14/2021







5/28/2021





About PGIM







PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ISD), PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) and PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SDHY) declared today monthly distributions for March, April and May 2021. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below:The distribution amounts are forward-looking and may include net investment income, currency gains, capital gains and a return of capital, but such a determination cannot be made at this time. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the applicable Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital). If applicable, and when available, a current estimate of the distribution’s composition can be found in the Section 19 notice section of the website. Please consult your tax advisor for further information.[url="]PGIM[/url], the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ([url="]NYSE%3A+PRU[/url]), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world* with $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. With offices in 16 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit [url="]pgim.com[/url].Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit [url="]news.prudential.com[/url].* Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) is the 10th largest investment manager (out of 527 firms surveyed) in terms of global assets under management based on Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list published on June 1, 2020. This ranking represents global assets under management by PFI as of March 31, 2020.Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. PGIM Investments LLC, the Investment Manager of the Fund, and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund. The Fund is subadvised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc. and an affiliate of the investment manager.Each Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by PGIM Investments LLC and subadvised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc. and an affiliate of the investment manager.These Funds invest in, which are subject to greater credit and market risks, including greater risk of default;, which may carry market, credit, and liquidity risks;, which are subject to currency fluctuation and political uncertainty; and, which are subject to greater volatility and price declines.are subject to interest rate risk, where their value will decline as interest rates rise. There are fees and expenses involved with investing in these Funds. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in declining markets. There is no guarantee that dividends or distributions will be paid.An investment in a closed-end fund’s common stock may be speculative in that it involves a high degree of risk, should not constitute a complete investment program, and may result in loss of principal. Each closed-end fund will have its own unique investment strategy, risks, charges and expenses that need to be considered before investing.PGIM Fixed Income is a unit of PGIM, Inc., which is a registered investment advisor and Prudential Financial company. © 2021 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. PGIM and the PGIM logo are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.1018107-00011-00 Expiration: 08/31/2022

