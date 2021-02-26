Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Acumen Solutions Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Acumen Solutions. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

With Acumen Solutions' deep industry knowledge and expertise, Salesforce Professional Services will be able to deliver even greater value and success for Salesforce customers, helping them accelerate innovation and get closer to their customers and constituents through the power of the Customer 360 Platform. Now with Salesforce Industries (formerly Vlocity) and Acumen Solutions, Salesforce can better provide customers across all industries with products and solutions that meet their specific needs.

Through the Plan, Acumen employees will receive various equity awards as provided below. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 177,934 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and 16,602 stock options to 471 Acumen employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The stock options vest over four years with 25 percent of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting monthly thereafter in 36 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

Under the Plan, Salesforce additionally granted a total of 340,830 RSUs to 201 Acumen employees. The RSUs vest over two years from the closing date with 50 percent of the RSUs vesting on each of February 1, 2022 and February 1, 2023, subject to continued service through such date.

