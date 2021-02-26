>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SSR Mining Announces Appointment of Alison White as CFO

February 26, 2021 | About: ASX:SSR -2.41% NAS:SSRM -4.38% TSX:SSRM -3.58%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") today announced the appointment of Alison White as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. White is an experienced and versatile finance professional and has a track record of success in financial and operational roles. Prior to joining SSR Mining, Ms. White held various corporate and regional roles at Newmont Mining including serving as the Regional Chief Financial Officer for North America. Prior to joining Newmont, Ms. White was the Vice President of Internal Audit for a global water and natural resources engineering firm. Ms. White has leadership and financial experience across various industries holding roles at MWH Global (now Stantec), KPMG, ConAgra Foods, Sun Microsystems and Ernst and Young. Alison has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a Master's degree with an emphasis in accounting and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

SSR Mining thanks outgoing Chief Financial Officer Greg Martin for his time and commitment to SSR Mining over the past nine years and wishes him the best in the future. Ms. White will join the company at the end of March 2021.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Brian Martin, Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046 or +1 (604) 689-3846

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-appointment-of-alison-white-as-cfo-301236759.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)