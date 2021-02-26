>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Honeywell Issues Statement In Support Of President Biden's Call For Business Action To Help Beat COVID-19

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:HON -1.19%

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) issued today the following statement in support of President Biden's recent call to action:

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Honeywell strongly supports President Biden's call for business action in the fight against COVID-19 by promoting the use of masks, practicing social distancing and urging people to get the vaccine when it's their turn.

Honeywell is proud of our proactive and comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, from rapidly expanding U.S. production of critical personal protective equipment to introducing innovative new products to help get people back to work, life, travel and play. Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership in coordination with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and leaders from Mecklenburg County to optimize mass vaccination events that administered shots to nearly 36,000 people over six days. Based on learnings from these events, Honeywell and our partners have developed and distributed a leader guide for mass vaccination events to the Biden Administration and the governors of all U.S. states and territories.

Honeywell has also donated more than 1 million masks to frontline workers and homeless shelters in the U.S. and established a small business innovation fund that has disbursed $3.6 million to date to help Charlotte, N.C., storefront enterprises cope with the effects of the pandemic. We are also caring for our employees with financial assistance, enhanced health care benefits, and "thank you" payments to our direct manufacturing employees.

There is no greater priority for America right now than addressing this crisis by keeping our citizens safe, vaccinating our population in a fast and equitable manner, and positioning the economy for a strong recovery.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-issues-statement-in-support-of-president-bidens-call-for-business-action-to-help-beat-covid-19-301236770.html

SOURCE Honeywell


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)