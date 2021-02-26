>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Harte Hanks Tapped By Midea For Exclusive Digital Customer Care Program Across Consumer Brand Portfolio

February 26, 2021 | About: OTCPK:HRTH +11.43% SZSE:000333 -1.09% OTCPK:HRTH +11.43%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks (Harte Hanks), a leading global customer experience company, announced today that it has been selected by Midea America Corp. (Midea) to implement a digital customer service program across the company's portfolio of consumer products, which includes such well-known brands as Midea, Eureka, Toshiba, Comfee, COLMO, Beverly, Vandelo and Little Swan.

(PRNewsfoto/Harte Hanks)

Harte Hanks will partner with Midea to leverage its highly trained Customer Care Response team to deepen customer relationships, and provide timely and more focused support when responding to consumer inquiries regarding Midea products and services. The e-retail platforms that will be supported include Amazon, Target, Lowe's, Walmart and Home Depot among others.

In addition, Harte Hanks will provide Midea with post-purchase analysis, social analytics and technology audits. These insights act as a "cultural radar" to help Midea in future development of consumer innovations across its brands.

Midea Group is a global provider of a broad portfolio of consumer products such as major appliances, air conditioners, vacuums and small appliances. It employs over 150,000 people worldwide and generates approximately $40 billion in annual revenue.

"We are excited to be working with the Harte Hanks team on this important program to super-serve our customers," says Jay Reynolds, Director After Sales Service at Midea. "Our ability to provide a best-in-class customer service experience and real-time social media engagement differentiates our brands in the marketplace. We also believe it is vitally essential during this period when consumers are using retailer and social platforms more than ever for purchase information and product research."

"Midea is a company that excels at prioritizing their customer" says Joyce Karel, Chief Commercial Officer at Harte Hanks. "Their approach to responding to reviews and utilizing real-time dashboards to feed insights to product teams is progressive and unparalleled in the consumer appliance industry. We are thrilled to partner with Midea, a company that understands how important it is to deliver better experiences, more efficiently throughout the customer journey, both before and after product purchase."

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (OTQX: HRTH) is a global customer experience company that seamlessly blends the digital and physical through omnichannel marketing solutions. Harte Hanks works with leading Fortune 500 companies, including Bank of America, BMW Group, Cisco, IBM, L'Oréal, Pfizer, Sony and Unilever, among others. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Harte Hanks has more than 2,000 employees in offices across The Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

About Midea & Midea Group

It's time to make yourself at home. Midea America, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is the U.S. subsidiary of Midea (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500company that offers one of the most comprehensive ranges in the home appliance industry and the world's number 1 brand of air-treatment products.* Midea America's lineup of innovative home products includes air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, large cooking appliances, kitchen appliances, floor care and more. For more information, visit Midea at www.midea.com.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data

SOURCE Harte Hanks


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)