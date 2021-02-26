>
PlantX Life Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

February 26, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PLTXF -6.31% XCNQ:VEGA -8.2% FRA:WNT1 +0%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on February 26, 2021, the shareholders elected Quinn Field-Dyte, Lorne Rapkin, Peter Simeon, Alex Hoffman, and Ralph Moxness. Incumbent director Todd Shapiro did not seek re-election at the meeting and Alex Hoffman and Ralph Moxness were elected to the board of directors (the "Board") for the first time.

PlantX Life Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)

"On behalf of the Board and management team, we would like to thank Todd Shapiro for his service and valuable contributions as a director and wish him the best as he continues to focus on his full-time job as Chief Executive Officer of Red Light Holland," said PlantX Chief Financial Officer Lorne Rapkin. "We look forward to continuing to work with Todd as a consultant to the Company advising in marketing, media and social media strategies."

The shareholders passed all other motions at the Meeting, including fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5), appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, approving, ratifying and confirming the Company's new stock option plan, the restricted share unit plan, performance share unit plan, and approving, ratifying and confirming the grants of 4,703,000 restricted share units and 3,950,000 performance share units.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plantx-life-inc-announces-annual-and-special-meeting-results-301236762.html

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.


