Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sold $7.6 million of Shares

CEO of Zebra Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anders Gustafsson (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of ZBRA on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $509.77 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Zebra Technologies Corp develops products for the automatic identification and data capture market. Its products find use in mobiles, computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers. Zebra Technologies Corp has a market cap of $26.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $499.430000 with a P/E ratio of 53.36 and P/S ratio of 6.05. Zebra Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Zebra Technologies Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of ZBRA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $509.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of ZBRA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $479.39. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Jeffrey F Schmitz sold 173 shares of ZBRA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $498.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

Director Richard L Keyser sold 15,000 shares of ZBRA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $489.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.94% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Colleen M O'sullivan sold 967 shares of ZBRA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $490.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.

Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of ZBRA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $491.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.

