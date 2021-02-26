>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) President and COO Daniel Alegre Sold $1.8 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: ATVI +0.54%

President and COO of Activision Blizzard Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel Alegre (insider trades) sold 18,500 shares of ATVI on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $95.74 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Activision Blizzard is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices. Activision Blizzard Inc has a market cap of $74.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.610000 with a P/E ratio of 33.78 and P/S ratio of 9.20. The dividend yield of Activision Blizzard Inc stocks is 0.42%. Activision Blizzard Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Activision Blizzard Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of ATVI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $95.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ATVI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)