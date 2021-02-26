Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) President and COO Daniel Alegre Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President and COO of Activision Blizzard Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel Alegre (insider trades) sold 18,500 shares of ATVI on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $95.74 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Activision Blizzard is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices. Activision Blizzard Inc has a market cap of $74.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.610000 with a P/E ratio of 33.78 and P/S ratio of 9.20. The dividend yield of Activision Blizzard Inc stocks is 0.42%. Activision Blizzard Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Activision Blizzard Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of ATVI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $95.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

