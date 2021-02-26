Trupanion Inc (TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sold $9.8 million of Shares

CEO of Trupanion Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Darryl Rawlings (insider trades) sold 97,118 shares of TRUP on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $100.66 a share. The total sale was $9.8 million.

Trupanion Inc is an insurance service provider. The company offers medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its segments include subscription business and other business. Trupanion Inc has a market cap of $3.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.760000 with and P/S ratio of 6.99. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Trupanion Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of TRUP stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $100.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.87% since.

President and CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of TRUP stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $106.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of TRUP stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $100.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of TRUP stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $102.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.3% since.

Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of TRUP stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $95.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.7% since.

President Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of TRUP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $109.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.41% since.

