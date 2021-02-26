Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $31.6 million of Shares

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 442,577 shares of TW on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $71.44 a share. The total sale was $31.6 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $16.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.790000 with a P/E ratio of 82.72 and P/S ratio of 15.31. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.43%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 442,577 shares of TW stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $71.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.89% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 169,503 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 154,366 shares of TW stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $68.11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 179,875 shares of TW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 15,382 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 15.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President William Hult sold 7,454 shares of TW stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $74.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

President William Hult sold 150,000 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 10,050 shares of TW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $67.45. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Managing Director, Europe/Asia Enrico Bruni sold 142,861 shares of TW stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $67.66. The price of the stock has increased by 7.58% since.

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 13,933 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.23. The price of the stock has increased by 15.12% since.

