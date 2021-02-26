>
Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) EVP & CFO Tammy Romo Sold $1.6 million of Shares

February 26, 2021 | About: LUV -0.31%

EVP & CFO of Southwest Airlines Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tammy Romo (insider trades) sold 26,704 shares of LUV on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $58.07 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Southwest Airlines Co is one of largest domestic carrier in the United States. The company operates approximately 700 aircraft constituting an all-Boeing fleet and specializes in short-haul flights and several international locations. Southwest Airlines Co has a market cap of $34.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.130000 with and P/S ratio of 3.54. The dividend yield of Southwest Airlines Co stocks is 0.31%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Southwest Airlines Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $58.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.
  • EVP & CFO Tammy Romo sold 26,704 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $58.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Daily Operations Gregory D Wells sold 15,909 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $57.46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.17% since.
  • EVP Daily Operations Alan Kasher sold 2,000 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $57.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.
  • EVP,Chief Legal & Reg. Officer Mark R Shaw sold 15,503 shares of LUV stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $57.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.
  • EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Andrew M Watterson sold 16,300 shares of LUV stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $59.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.
  • President Thomas M Nealon sold 3,800 shares of LUV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $56.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LUV, click here

.

