>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1589) 

US Indexes Report Gains for February

Nasdaq up 2.4% for the year

February 28, 2021 | About: SPTL +3.24% SPLB +2.51% JNJ -2.64% GME -6.43% SBUX +4.41% CTXS -3.8% CRM -6.31% SOXX +2.28% POTX -2.99%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,932.37 on Friday with a loss of -69.64 points or -1.50%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,811.15 for a loss of -18.19 points or -0.48%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,192.35 for a gain of 72.91 points or 0.56%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 27.95 for a loss of 0.94 points or -3.25%.

For the week, the Dow Jones was down -1.8%, the S&P 500 had a loss of -2.5% and the Nasdaq returned -4.9%. For the month, the Dow Jones gained 3.2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.6% and the Nasdaq gained 0.9%. Year to date, the S&P 500 has a gain of 1.5%, the Nasdaq has a gain of 2.4% and the Dow Jones has a gain of 1.1%.

Friday's Market Movers

Stocks had a rough week, but the major indexes ended February with gains. Investors were watching risk-off trades as yields jumped during the week. The 10-year Treasury peaked with a yield of 1.54% on Thursday, ending at 1.44% Friday. The 30-year Treasury bond also peaked Thursday, topping out at 2.33% before falling to a five-day low of 2.17% Friday. The SPDR Long-Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) gained 3.24% Friday and the SPDR Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) gained 2.51%.

Fourth quarter earnings reports finished up, with retailers ending the major headlines this week. In other news Friday:

  • The House is expected to pass the COVID stimulus bill this weekend, though the Senate Parliamentarian says it won't include a $15 minimum wage.
  • Personal income increased 10% in January following an increase of 0.6%. Personal spending increased 2.4% following a decrease of -0.4%.
  • Wholesale inventories increased 1.3% in January following an increase of 0.5%.
  • Retail inventories decreased -0.6 % in January following an increase of 1.9 %.
  • The goods trade balance had a deficit of -$83.74 billion in January.
  • The PCE Price Index increased 0.3% in January and 1.5% year over year. The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy increased 0.3% in January and 1.5% year over year.
  • The Chicago PMI decreased to 59.5 in February from 63.8.
  • The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 76.8 from 79. .
  • The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed an increase of five rigs in the U.S., a decrease of nine rigs in Canada and an increase of 12 rigs internationally.

Across the board Friday:

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) down -2.67% Friday, though its COVID vaccine did get an endorsement from the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Panel.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) gained 18.57%
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) gained 4.41%
  • Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) lost -3.80%
  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) lost -6.43%
  • iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) gained 2.28%

Notable Index Returns for February

  • Russell 2000, 6.2%
  • The S&P 600, 7.6%
  • S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index, 6.7%
  • S&P 100, 1.3%
  • Nasdaq 100, -0.1%
  • Russell 3000, 3.1%
  • Russell 1000, 2.9%
  • Wilshire 5000, 2.9%

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)