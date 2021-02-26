Ringcentral Inc (RNG) President & COO Anand Eswaran Sold $823,060 of Shares

President & COO of Ringcentral Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anand Eswaran (insider trades) sold 2,161 shares of RNG on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $380.87 a share. The total sale was $823,060.

RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $33.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $378.160000 with and P/S ratio of 28.78. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of RNG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $420.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 537 shares of RNG stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $397.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.85% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RNG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $420.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.01% since.

Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RNG stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $398.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.1% since.

