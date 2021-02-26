Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) CEO Richard N Massey Bought $397,800 of Shares

CEO of Cannae Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard N Massey (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of CNNE on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $39.78 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $397,800.

Cannae Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company. The company holds investments in a variety of industries including Restaurants, Technology Enabled Healthcare Services, Financial Services and more. Cannae Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.350000 with a P/E ratio of 2.37 and P/S ratio of 4.27. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cannae Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Richard N Massey bought 10,000 shares of CNNE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $39.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.11% since.

